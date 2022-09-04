comscore Team Wailea, Outrigger claim Queen Lili‘uokalani Race crowns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Team Wailea, Outrigger claim Queen Lili‘uokalani Race crowns

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

Growing up in Kona, Triston Kaho‘okele-Santos learned about the historical and cultural significance of the Queen Lili‘uokalani Outrigger Canoe Race held there in the iconic deep blue water. Read more

