Team Wailea, Outrigger claim Queen Lili‘uokalani Race crowns

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Growing up in Kona, Triston Kaho‘okele-Santos learned about the historical and cultural significance of the Queen Lili‘uokalani Outrigger Canoe Race held there in the iconic deep blue water. Read more

KONA ­>> Growing up in Kona, Triston Kaho‘okele-Santos learned about the historical and cultural significance of the Queen Lili‘uokalani Outrigger Canoe Race held there in the iconic deep blue water.

While he currently resides on Maui, Kaho‘okele-Santos and his Team Wailea crewmates made it a sweet homecoming by claiming gold at the signature 18-mile race held Saturday along Hawaii Island’s western coastline. It was the first running of the popular event since 2019 following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It felt like we had the current with us, there were some swells we could catch, and it was great to compete with some of the best teams from Hawaii, especially the Big Island boys who win this race year in and year out,” Kaho‘okele-Santos said. “It felt really special to win because the past few times we competed we came in a close second. This was a group effort to come out on top because we’ve been putting in a lot of hard work.”

Team Wailea led the men’s open iron division, completing the course in 1 hour, 51 minutes and 46 seconds and fending off Lanikai (1:54:17) and Team Oceania-Querido (1:56:29). Team Wailea’s victorious crew also included Kekoa Kaho‘okele-Santos, Nalu Sampson, Dane Dudoit, Kevin Dudoit and Kekoa Cramer.

The women started the day at sun-soaked Kailua Bay, and competitors made their way down the coast, passing Keauhou and Kealakekua Bays before finishing the marathon run at Honaunau Bay. The men’s crews then reversed course, making the 18-mile trek back up the coastline before finishing in Kailua Bay.

Outrigger prevailed in the women’s open iron division, claiming victory in 2 hours, 21 minutes and 9 seconds to best Manu O Ke Kai (2:26:16) and Lanikai Green (2:26:41). The winning crew included Rachel Kincaid Curry, Lindsey Shank, Donna Kahakui, Nahoku Keala, Angie Dolan and Anela Borges.

“It’s on everyone’s paddling journey,” said Kahakui, who estimates she has paddled in close to 40 Queen Lili‘uokalani Races throughout her paddling career. “If you want to move up and be the best you can be in this sport, you come to this race. You can’t put a dollar value on the experience you get here.”

Unlike other long-distance races, the Queen Lili‘uokalani Race requires a heightened level of skill and conditioning, as many of the crews competed in the “iron” race wherein the same six paddlers remain in the canoe for the entire time. The aptly named Kona winds provided little respite from the stifling heat.

“The conditions today were a little sluggish compared to past years, but it wasn’t as hot as it can get, so that’s what we hope for,” Keala said, noting that her crew’s communication played a key role in keeping the canoe going. “A quiet boat is a dead boat. You don’t have to talk a lot, but keeping some type of conversation to keep you peppy and the energy high throughout the race is always good.”

Outrigger dedicated the victory to Patty Eames, an icon within the paddling community who died earlier this week. Many of the Outrigger paddlers also competed with Eames’ daughter, Jessie Eames-Ka‘awa.

Named in honor of the last reigning monarch of Hawaii, the first race was held on the Queen’s birthday, Sept. 2, 1972. The competition is recognized as the world’s largest outrigger canoe race based on the number of crews involved in multiple divisions throughout the event.

On Saturday, a total of 219 canoes representing teams from as close as down the beach in Kona to across the world in Great Britain participated in the day’s events.

“Going back to 1972, there were eight men’s canoes. To see the race expand to what it is today, and watch our ‘‘ohana wa‘a,’ our paddling family, grow is incredible,” said Queen Lili‘uokalani Race Director Mike Atwood, who has held the role since 1998.

The Queen Lili‘uokalani Race weekend continues Sunday with the popular double-hull race in Kailua Bay. The women’s competition is slated for 9:30 a.m. followed by the men’s race at 10:45 a.m.

—

Queen Liliuokalani Long Distance Canoe Race

Saturday

At Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Men

Name Division Time

Team Wailea Iron NK Open 1:51:46

Team Oceania Unlimited 1:52:05

Paddlers Of Laka Jr Nine 1:52:28

Lanikai CC Iron NK Open 1:54:17

Talifit Bora-Bora Unlimited 1:54:42

Healani CC Unlimited 1:55:12

Lanikai CC Open Unlimited 1:55:48

Team Oceania Iron NK Open 1:56:29

Hulakai Unlim.50+ 1:56:29

Tui Tonga Iron NK Open 1:57:29

PUNA CC Unlim.40+ 1:58:00

Hui Nalu Rabbit Kekai Unlim.40+ 1:58:59

Kai Opua CC Jr Nine 1:59:23

Manu O Ke Kai Iron NK Open 1:59:43

Team Makuahine Unlim.40+ 2:00:21

Hui Nalu Leokeokeo Iron NK Open 2:02:07

Kai Opua CC Unlimited 2:02:43

Lanikai CC Nine 50+ 2:03:42

PUNA CC Unlimited 2:03:44

Kai Opua CC Unlim.50+ 2:03:53

Hui Nalu Makaiwa Unlimited 2:03:58

Hui Nalu Merahi Unlim.40+ 2:04:41

Kealaikahiki-Kailua CC Iron NK Open 2:04:54

Kai Opua CC Iron Koa OP 2:05:06

Hawaiian CC Unlim.60+ 2:05:07

Paddlers of Laka Nine Open 2:05:24

Tui Tonga Iron NK Open 2:05:26

PUNA CC Unlim.50+ 2:05:41

Keoua Honaunau CC Iron Koa OP 2:05:56

Hawaiian CC Iron NK Open 2:06:28

PUNA CC Iron NK Open 2:06:34

Healani CC Iron NK Open 2:06:57

Kailua CC 60 Nine 60+ 2:07:00

Namolokama Unlimited 2:07:35

Paddlers of Waka Iron NK Jr 2:07:58

Ala Wai Hammahz Unlimited 2:08:03

Lahaina CC Iron NK Open 2:08:30

Lanikai Jr Boys Iron NK Jr 2:09:18

Healani CC Iron NK Open 2:09:35

Kihei CC Unlim.40+ 2:09:54

Kai ‘Ehitu Nine Open 2:10:03

Eastside Boys Iron NK Open 2:10:06

Hoemana Iron Koa OP 2:10:16

Kai Opua CC Unlim.60+ 2:10:17

Kamehameha CC Nine Open 2:10:34

Keaukaha Classics Nine 40+ 2:10:46

Kailua CC Iron NK Open 2:10:53

Kawaihae CC Men 40 Nine 40+ 2:11:22

Lokahi CC Jr Nine 2:12:31

PRCC 50 men Iron NK 50-54 2:13:14

Women

Name Division Time

Kai ‘Ehitu Unlimited 2:17:28

PUNA CC Unlimited 2:18:10

Kai Opua CC Unlimited 2:18:33

OCC Iron NK Open 2:21:09

Lanikai White Unlimited 2:22:03

Healani CC Unlim.40+ 2:22:49

The Ala Wai Moon Jellies Unlimited 2:24:14

Manu O Ke Kai Iron NK Open 2:26:16

Lanikai Green Iron NK Open 2:26:41

Kilohana CC Nine Open 2:27:25

PUNA CC Unlim.40+ 2:27:48

Dana-Hano-Kila-Nalu Unlim.40+ 2:29:33

Kai ‘Ehitu Iron NK Open 2:30:01

OCC Iron NK Open 2:30:07

Kailua Forever 51s Nine 50+ 2:31:33

Kawaihae CC Iron NK Open 2:32:22

Keauhou CC Iron NK Open 2:33:06

PUNA CC Unlim.50+ 2:33:50

Hawaiian 1 Iron NK Open 2:35:51

Keaukaha CC Nine Open 2:35:55

PUNA CC Nine Open 2:38:02

Lani-Loa Nine 60+ 2:38:34

The Iron Maiden of the Ala Wai Unlim.40+ 2:38:46

Manu Open Iron NK Open 2:39:03

Kihei CC Open Iron NK Open 2:39:29

Hanalei CC Nine Open 2:41:11

Hui Wa`a `O Waiakea Iron Koa 40+ 2:41:13

Kailua CC Nine 60+ 2:41:25

Keoua Honaunau CC Iron Koa OP 2:41:39

Kona Athletic Club Iron NK 55-59 2:42:25

Kai Opua CC Iron Koa 40+ 2:43:17

PRCC Open Ladies Iron NK Open 2:43:23

Namolokama Un.Wahine Unlimited 2:44:03

Lahaina CC Nine Open 2:44:12

Kukui’ula Outrigger Iron NK Open 2:45:21

PRCC 40 Ladies Iron NK 40-49 2:45:36

Ala Wai Death Squads Unlimited 2:45:39

Wahine O Kaneohe Nine Open 2:47:05

Kai Opua CC Unlimited 2:47:05

Hui Nalu Seastahs Iron NK Open 2:47:33

Mana Mamaz Keaukaha Nine 40+ 2:48:55

Kai Opua CC Iron Koa OP 2:48:59

Kamehameha CC Nine Open 2:49:02

Kailua CC-40s Nine 40+ 2:49:27

Oside Salty Sistas Iron NK Open 2:50:11

Hale’iwa Hammahs Iron NK Open 2:50:24

Hui Nalu Na Wahine Unlim.50+ 2:50:29

Lokahi CC Jr Nine 2:50:52

Wa’akaukahi O Keauhou Nine 50+ 2:51:03