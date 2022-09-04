Signs of Hawaiian Life – September 4, 2022
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Kailua resident Frank Oliva came across this surfboard decoration while having lunch in Sinaia, Romania, in May. Photo by Constance Oliva.
While looking for a place to eat breakfast, Lawrene Char, left, and her husband,
Leslie Char,
of Honolulu discovered Hula Poke Food in Barcelona, Spain, in April.Photo by Martin Hong.
On a trip to
visit friends
in northern Arizona, Mary Bergmann of Kailua spotted
a “North Shore” wakeboard at
a yard sale in the tiny, old mining town of Chloride, Ariz., in May. Photo by Gary Sims.
-
Honolulu
residents
Jane Earle
and Andres Dabrowski found some aloha while in Ohrid, North Macedonia, in May. Photo by Sharon Hodgetts.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree