Signs of Hawaiian Life

Signs of Hawaiian Life – September 4, 2022

  • Kailua resident Frank Oliva came across this surfboard decoration while having lunch in Sinaia, Romania, in May. Photo by Constance Oliva.

  • While looking for a place to eat breakfast, Lawrene Char, left, and her husband, Leslie Char, of ­Honolulu ­discovered Hula Poke Food in Barcelona, Spain, in April.Photo by ­Martin Hong.

  • On a trip to visit friends in northern Arizona, Mary Bergmann of Kailua spotted a “North Shore” wakeboard at a yard sale in the tiny, old mining town of Chloride, Ariz., in May. Photo by Gary Sims.

  • Honolulu residents Jane Earle and Andres Dabrowski found some aloha while in Ohrid, North Macedonia, in May. Photo by Sharon Hodgetts.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

