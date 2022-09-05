Disposable food ware ban to take effect on Oahu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A Honolulu city law restricting the use and banning the sale of disposable food ware will take effect Tuesday. Read more

A Honolulu city law restricting the use and banning the sale of disposable food ware will take effect Tuesday.

Bill 40, or the Disposable Food Ware Ordinance, was signed into law in 2019 to reduce the use of nondegradable, nonrecyclable waste on Oahu. The law was delayed for several reasons, including to give businesses time to use the rest of their supply and the COVID-19 pandemic, but will become effective this week.

The law restricts the use of polystyrene food ware and disposable plastic service ware and food ware. They can be made available but only upon request, an affirmative response or in a self-service dispenser, according to the new law. The sale of those items also will be banned.