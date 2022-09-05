Disposable food ware ban to take effect on Oahu
- By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
- Updated 12:17 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019
Honolulu’s Disposable Food Ware Ordinance that restricts the use of polystyrene food ware will take effect Tuesday. A coffee cup made from polystyrene foam lies on the side of a road.
