Unlikely Hawaii gets even with odds as Michigan favored by 50
Sports

Unlikely Hawaii gets even with odds as Michigan favored by 50

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley puts the stiff arm on Hawaii defensive back JoJo Forest on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley puts the stiff arm on Hawaii defensive back JoJo Forest on Saturday.

Oddsmakers have installed the Rainbow Warriors as 50-point underdogs for Saturday’s road game against Michigan, matching the largest betting deficit in the program’s history. Read more

