Hawaii Proud Boys founder, accomplice intend to plead guilty to Jan. 6 insurrection charge

Nicholas Ochs, founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys, intends to plead guilty to “obstructing an official proceeding” following the storming of the U.S. Capitol in January last year.

Ochs and an alleged accomplice, Nicholas DeCarlo, entered a plea agreement in the federal case in which they would plea guilty to the charge and the government would drop another dozen charges against them.

Their plea hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Ochs and DeCarlo were alleged to be among thousands of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying the 2020 election of President Joe Biden, who defeated former President Donald Trump.

Ochs posted a photo of himself during the riot on Twitter. He was arrested on Jan. 7, 2021.

The dropped charges would include theft and destruction of government property, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building and conspiracy.

The Proud Boys is a far-right extremist group. Ochs founded the group’s Hawaii chapter.