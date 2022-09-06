Off the News: Yet another deputy superintendent

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

And just like that, Hawaii’s Department of Education has not one, not two, but three deputy superintendents. And concerningly, it all happened without much public advertising or discussion of the positions — but will cost taxpayers $190,000 per deputy, $570,000 total.

Keith Hayashi, schools superintendent since May, wasted little time in hiring two deputies last month, Curt Otaguro and Tammi Oyadomari-Chun; on Thursday, Heidi Armstrong was approved as a third deputy. It’s been noted that there’s already an assistant superintendent for the office of strategy, innovation and performance; and one for the office of facilities and operations.

This all bears watching, as criticism swirls about top-heavy bureaucracy when resources are sorely needed for teachers and students in the classroom. People are expecting improvements.