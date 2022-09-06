A seafood dinner full of shellfish flavor

This one-pot seafood dinner is inspired by the New England clambake, a festive meal cooked in a fire pit and enjoyed with melted butter. Here, cod and corn cook in a garlicky broth of bottled clam juice for instant shellfish flavor. A final swirl of paprika-spiked Old Bay butter adds smoky depth to the dish, usually brought by smoldering logs. Leftover butter can be refrigerated or frozen for later use; it’s great on roasted potatoes and grilled shrimp or steak.

Cod and Corn with Old-Bay Butter

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 large shallot, thinly sliced

• 8 ounces cherry or grape tomatoes

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

• 1 (8-ounce) bottle clam juice

• 2 ears corn, shucked and cut into 1-inch segments

• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

• 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

• 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1 1/2 pounds cod fillet, cut into 2-inch pieces

• 2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallions, plus more for garnish

• Warm crusty bread, for serving

Directions:

In a large pot, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium. Add shallot and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes soften, about 3 minutes. Stir in garlic until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add clam juice and corn, and bring to a boil over high. Cover, reduce heat to medium and cook until corn is tender, about 3 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine butter, Old Bay, paprika and remaining 1 tablespoon oil; mix well.

Season cod with salt and pepper, and add to pot. Cover and cook until cod is flaky and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Stir in scallions and 1 tablespoon of the Old Bay butter; season with salt and pepper.

Divide everything among four bowls. Garnish with more scallions and season with black pepper. Spread some Old Bay butter over warm crusty bread and serve alongside.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4.