Ahi & Vegetable recently donated more than $12,000 to Parents And Children Together, a nonprofit family service agency, during its two-day fundraising campaign in August. Half of the proceeds from the local restaurant’s Kapalama Shopping Center and Ala Moana Center Lanai Food Court locations were donated to the statewide nonprofit.

“We are grateful to Ahi & Vegetable for going above and beyond to support our community, despite the unprecedented challenges faced by the restaurant industry,” states Ryan Kusumoto, president and CEO of Parents And Children Together. “We appreciate our business and community partners coming together to help our hardest-hit households so we can create safe and promising futures for Hawaii’s children and families.”

Call 808-847-3285 or visit pacthawaii.org.

Limited-edition moon cakes

The Moon Festival, or Mid-Autumn Festival, is coming up, Sept. 10. To celebrate, MangoMango Dessert Hawaii is offering moon cakes for a limited time.

The specialty box features eight moon cakes — traditional baked red bean paste and salted egg yolk, baked green tea and red bean paste, baked salted egg yolk in white lotus paste, and traditional baked green bean paste and golden pineapple — and costs $58.

Moon cake boxes are available only at MangoMango Dessert’s Ala Moana Center store.

Visit mangmangdessert.com.

Upcoming Limu Fest

Sea Life Park is hosting a celebration to commemorate the Year of the Limu. The park’s first Limu Fest will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 24. Head to the park for a special day of food, festivities and community vendors; the celebration will be centered around limu and sustainability. Special event activities are included in the cost of general admission (additional fees may be incurred for food and beverage purchases). Sea Life Park will also launch its new Limu and Reef Conservation Tour that day.

Earlier this year, Gov. David Ige proclaimed 2022 as Year of the Limu — a time to recognize and celebrate the integral role that limu plays in Native Hawaiian traditions. The park’s Year of the Limu event is being held in collaboration with Waimanalo Limu Hui — a community-based organization seeking to replenish the once-bountiful supply of limu in Waimanalo Bay — together with other limu practitioners and conservation organizations.

To learn more, visit sealifeparkhawaii.com.

Save the date: Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens

Foodies, rejoice — the Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens event is returning to the Hyatt Regency Waikiki from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 24. This premier foodie event will showcase 12 of the state’s top chefs and restaurants on the resort’s pool deck, and guests age 21 years and older can savor a variety of featured dishes from various cuisines (Japanese, Thai and more).

Participating businesses include Arancino Ristorante Italiano, Fig & Ginger Honolulu, Kapa Hale, Mad Bene, Maile’s Thai Bistro, Makana Lani, Moani Waikiki, Nami Kaze, Oysters Hawaii, Shor, Wahlburgers, Zigu and 604 Hospitality. General admission for the event costs $100

The event will benefit the Hawaii Restaurant Association Education Foundation. Founded in 2017, this nonprofit arm of the Hawaii Restaurant Association was created to enhance the restaurant and hospitality business in Hawaii through educational programs, industry engagement and internships/mentorship programs.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale.

Visit bit.ly/3q6qmCN.