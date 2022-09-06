But first, brunch

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s always fun to kick-start the weekend with brunch, and Oahu has a smorgasbord of eateries to choose from. Read more

It’s always fun to kick-start the weekend with brunch, and Oahu has a smorgasbord of eateries to choose from. If you’re looking for something different — beyond omelets, eggs Benedicts, pancakes and waffles — check out the following.

Brunch with a Japanese twist

Described as “a unique culinary experience of Japanese American fusion” by chef Jason Peel, Nami Kaze Izakaya & Sushi Bar (1135 N. Nimitz Hwy.) offers brunch from Wednesdays to Sundays. Sure, you’ll find “omelet” and “Benedict” categories on the menu, but this isn’t your typical brunch fare.

Omelets are Chinese-style and feature steamed eggs topped with fresh seafood and vegetables, and come finished in the eatery’s house sauce. If you want something unique, go for the mentaiko omelet — tomato, ikura zuke and Parmesan — or shrimp omelet with chile crisp, chile crunchies and vegetables. Shrimp or tofu toast Benedicts are perfect for dipping in Nami Kaze’s velvety hollandaise with smothered sous vide eggs (trust me, it’s a game changer).

Keep an eye out for specials, like beer-battered auction fish (the fish selection often changes). If you want something sweet, get the custard French toast topped with mango lime coulis, coconut tapioca, candied nuts and roasted coconut.

Oh, and since the restaurant will eventually open as an izakaya for dinner, you can also order sushi during brunch. Choices include hamachi crudo, fresh sashimi, a nigiri sampler and more.

Call 808-888-6264.

A unique loco moco

The Boardroom (44 Kainehe St.), Kailua’s first locally inspired libations and pupus bar, features a Sunday brunch that’s becoming increasingly popular.

Customer favorites include ube taro pancakes — complete with a velvety ube cream sauce — and farm frittata, comprising local scrambled eggs, heirloom tomato, spinach, onion, kale, mushrooms, shaved Parmesan cheese and house verde salsa. A unique offering (and my personal favorite) is the prime rib loco moco. This meaty entrée features a 6-ounce, herb-roasted prime rib served with brown rice, housemade bone marrow gravy and two eggs your way.

“Gravy all ovah” is common for loco mocos, but this bone marrow gravy is next level.

Call 808-807-5640 or go online and visit theboardroomkailua.com.

Beyond boba

Splash Bar (120 Kaiulani Ave.), the alfresco restaurant at Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, features a variety of breakfast specialties like Princess pancakes — complete with ube sauce and toasted coconuts — and pineapple sausage hash moco with Portuguese sausage. A dish that’s both tasty and social media-worthy is its strawberry waffle. This crispy, light waffle is topped with strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar and served with butter and syrup. Want to take breakfast to the next level? Add boba to your waffle, free of charge.

Call 808-921-4600 or visit menus.menupoint.net/Sheraton+Princess+Kaiulani+Splash+Bar/index.html.

Hangover cure

Lokahi Brewing’s (1160 S. King St.) brunch is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. Whether you’re hungover or not, the hangover breakfast sliders are a bestseller. These two sliders feature grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, eggs over easy, bacon, lettuce, tomato and house sauce on brioche buns, and they’re served with breakfast potatoes.

Other quintessential breakfast faves include huevos rancheros — three local eggs with a generous serving of breakfast potatoes topped with a Mexican tomato-based ranchero sauce made with bacon, onion, garlic and cheese served with two tortillas — and guava sweetbread French toast with your choice of Hawaiian Sun premium coconut syrup or 100% pure maple syrup.

Call 808-866-8323 or follow the biz on Instagram (@lokahibrewing) to learn more.

Turkish delights

Istanbul Hawaii (1108 Auahi St. Ste. 152) is known for its traditional Turkish cuisine and cocktails — think hummus, lamb tenderloin and fresh pita. But the Kakaako eatery launched a weekend brunch menu this past summer. Feast on a variety of sweet and savory dishes, including The Delectable Cilbir — Turkish sweet peppers, mint yogurt sauce, three organic poached eggs and housemade sourdough bread for mopping everything up — and spanakopita eggs Benedict. The latter features crispy filo, Turkish feta, MAO Farms spinach and sweet Ewa onions topped with two eggs and Hawaii spice hollandaise with chicken zaatar sausages. Call 808-772-4440 or visit istanbulhawaii.com.

European fare

Farmhouse Café (808 Sheridan St.), located in 808 Center, is known for its gourmet European dishes.

The eatery recently launched a new menu, with brunch specials available from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Unique selections include a duck egg tartine — an open-faced sandwich with herb ricotta, wild mushrooms, Chablis white wine and a duck egg sunny-side up — and the Barcelona omelet, complete with manchego cheese and chorizo Iberico. No matter what you order, get a side of potato millefeuille — the layers of carby goodness are worth it. If you’re there on a Saturday, the brioche French toast — complete with Ghirardelli white chocolate sauce — is a must.

Call 808-888-2055 or visit farmhousecafe20.com.