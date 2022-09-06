comscore Pandemic inspires Hawaii entrepreneurs to take leap of faith | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pandemic inspires Hawaii entrepreneurs to take leap of faith

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Leah Lukela, owner of Dis-and-Bark, with “CEO” Rollo — Lukela’s Rottweiler/German shepherd mix — in the showroom of her Ewa Beach residence in August. Lukela’s small business has expanded since its inception in 2021, with a unique line of distinctly local dog toys and accessories.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Leah Lukela, owner of Dis-and-Bark, with “CEO” Rollo — Lukela’s Rottweiler/German shepherd mix — in the showroom of her Ewa Beach residence in August. Lukela’s small business has expanded since its inception in 2021, with a unique line of distinctly local dog toys and accessories.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Friend and customer Alika Lancaster, left, talked with Zachary Villanueva and wife Courtney Villanueva at their Sage Creamery ice cream truck Friday in Waikele. The Villanuevas have honed their artisan ice cream recipes during the pandemic, and their following has grown, with regular days at various farmers markets.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Friend and customer Alika Lancaster, left, talked with Zachary Villanueva and wife Courtney Villanueva at their Sage Creamery ice cream truck Friday in Waikele. The Villanuevas have honed their artisan ice cream recipes during the pandemic, and their following has grown, with regular days at various farmers markets.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Leah Lukela, owner of Dis-and-Bark, played with her dog Rollo in the showroom of her Ewa Beach residence in August.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Leah Lukela, owner of Dis-and-Bark, played with her dog Rollo in the showroom of her Ewa Beach residence in August.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sage Creamery owners Courtney Villanueva, left, and husband Zachary Villa­nueva, with their nephew Bryson Lee, worked inside the Sage Creamery ice cream truck Friday in Waikele.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Sage Creamery owners Courtney Villanueva, left, and husband Zachary Villa­nueva, with their nephew Bryson Lee, worked inside the Sage Creamery ice cream truck Friday in Waikele.

What started as a side hustle of making ice cream when the economy faltered during the COVID- 19 pandemic has turned into a full-time gig for Zachary Villa­nueva. Read more

Previous Story
Magnitude-4.0 earthquake shakes Hawaii island

Scroll Up