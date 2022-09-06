Pandemic inspires Hawaii entrepreneurs to take leap of faith
By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:28 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Leah Lukela, owner of Dis-and-Bark, with “CEO” Rollo — Lukela’s Rottweiler/German shepherd mix — in the showroom of her Ewa Beach residence in August. Lukela’s small business has expanded since its inception in 2021, with a unique line of distinctly local dog toys and accessories.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Friend and customer Alika Lancaster, left, talked with Zachary Villanueva and wife Courtney Villanueva at their Sage Creamery ice cream truck Friday in Waikele. The Villanuevas have honed their artisan ice cream recipes during the pandemic, and their following has grown, with regular days at various farmers markets.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Leah Lukela, owner of Dis-and-Bark, played with her dog Rollo in the showroom of her Ewa Beach residence in August.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sage Creamery owners Courtney Villanueva, left, and husband Zachary Villanueva, with their nephew Bryson Lee, worked inside the Sage Creamery ice cream truck Friday in Waikele.