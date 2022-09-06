comscore Mililani slotback Raymond Roller is anything but a coaster | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Mililani slotback Raymond Roller is anything but a coaster

  By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Mililani’s Raymond Roller caught a touchdown pass against Saint Louis on Aug. 5 at Mililani.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani receiver Raymond Roller got into his stance.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani receiver Raymond Roller got some air time at Mililani High School on Monday.

It’s all business for Raymond Roller. He is a blur on the gridiron, making play after play for No. 2-ranked Mililani. With a 3.3 grade-point average, he has a vision of the future that includes playing football in college. Read more

