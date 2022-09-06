Hawaii still searching for answers, No. 1 QB

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii football team does not have time for the growing pain.

“We’re disappointed in our performance,” offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker said of the Rainbow Warriors’ rugged 0-2 start. “It’s not acceptable. We’re not happy where we’re at right now or what’s happening.”

Soon after head coach Timmy Chang and Shoemaker were hired in January, they began crafting an offensive system that employed several schemes, including Air Raid, run-pass option, run-and-shoot and spread. In the first two games, the Warriors have yet to complete a scoring pass. Their 27 full drives average 24.3 yards.

“There’s no question we’re confident things can get better and we can improve,” said Shoemaker, who led prolific offenses at Eastern Washington. “We’ve had misfortune. We made some bad decisions that put ourselves in misfortune. Some of those thing have been bounces (leading to four turnovers), as well.”

The Warriors are continuing their search for a No. 1 quarterback ahead of Saturday’s road game against Michigan. Brayden Schager, a second-year Warrior, started the opener against Vanderbilt, and then came off the sideline to take 58 of 79 snaps against Western Kentucky. This year, Schager has completed 58.8% of his throws and been sacked only once in 69 pass plays. But Western Kentucky intercepted Schager four times — twice on deflections.

“He has control over what we want to do offensively,” Shoemaker said of Schager. “He has great arm strength. He can make plays with his feet. He’s athletic enough to extend plays, which is good and then sometimes bad. We’ve got to eliminate those big negatives when he does extend a play. He needs to understand when to throw the ball away, when to dirt the ball, when to take a sack and not just give into the defense.”

Joey Yellen, who transferred from Pittsburgh in May, started Saturday’s game against Western Kentucky. He exited in the second quarter. Yellen has been streaky, completing 10 of his first 11 passes against Vanderbilt, then failing to connect on 14 in a row over a two-quarter span.

“Joey brings a little bit of experience from the transfer portal,” Shoemaker said. “He’s seen some big stadiums and big games. His command is really good. His understanding of the offense has really accelerated over these first few weeks, being in fall camp. He has big-time arm strength that shows why he was a 4-star guy coming out of high school. We need to make him more comfortable with his surroundings and his people and hopefully get him to the point where he can continue to make great decisions.”

Shoemaker said Schager, Yellen, Cammon Cooper, Jake Farrell and Armani Edden have made the quarterbacks room competitive. But Shoemaker said a clear-cut No. 1 quarterback has yet to emerge.

“We’re searching for that guy to take control,” Shoemaker said. “I mean, who’s going to be the guy who takes control of the position and becomes the man? Where we’ve been the most successful is where you have one guy who kind of takes over and becomes the dominant one in the room. We’re looking for that guy still.”

Shoemaker emphasized there remains great faith that the system eventually will prosper.

“Twenty-six years of doing this, and it’s evolved over time, and it’s continuing to evolve,” Shoemaker said. “What we’ve done trying to connect what Tim wants to see and then what I’ve done in the past, and putting those together is part of the evolution of this idea and of this offense.”