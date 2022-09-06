comscore Hawaii still searching for answers, No. 1 QB | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii still searching for answers, No. 1 QB

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager throws the football against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Warriors are continuing their search for a No. 1 quarterback ahead of Saturday’s road game against Michigan. Brayden Schager, a second-year Warrior, started the opener against Vanderbilt, and then came off the sideline to take 58 of 79 snaps against Western Kentucky. Read more

