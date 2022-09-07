Parade honoring Hawaii’s Little League World Series champions to be held Thursday

The parade is on.

A Championship Parade and Celebration will be held Thursday afternoon in honor of the Honolulu All-Stars who captured the Little League World Series championship in South Williamsport, Pa., on Aug. 28, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced today.

“This team is deserving of something bigger and better than has ever been done before,” said Blangiardi in a news release. “Hawaii loves baseball, and this is a momentous occasion to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these deserving young men, their families and our city that fell in love with them.”

The parade and celebration is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, with the parade route starting at Aala Park. Marchers will then head east on S. King St. through Chinatown and downtown Honolulu before finishing at Honolulu Hale.

At the conclusion of the parade, Mayor Blangiardi and Honolulu City Council members will hold a proclamation ceremony and award a “Key to the City” to coach and manager Gerald Oda, who won his second Little League World Series championship this summer.

The parade and celebration also features free musical performances by Rebel Souljahz and High Watah, the KADO Hawaii 13u Babe Ruth World Series champions, a host of other Oahu youth baseball organizations, and seven marching bands, including the Royal Hawaiian Band.