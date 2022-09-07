Road closures announced for Honolulu Little League parade through downtown Honolulu

On Thursday morning the City and County of Honolulu will close a portion of King Street to allow for the parade celebrating the Honolulu Little League’s championship in the Little League World Series.

The parade will start at noon and run from Aala Park to Honolulu Hale. It will go through downtown, Chinatown and the Civic Center before reaching City Hall.

The city’s Department of Transportation Services will close lanes fronting Aala Park at 9:45 a.m. to stage parade vehicles. At 11 a.m., King Street will be closed starting at the Dillingham Boulevard and Liliha Street intersection. Vehicular traffic will be detoured to Iwilei Street.

The route will be similar to the Honolulu City Lights parade, the city said in a news release.

Cross streets along King Street will be closed progressively as the parade reaches the intersections. The intersections will reopen after the last parade vehicle clears the intersection.

City bus routes that run through King Street at 10 a.m. will be detoured to Hotel Street.

Parking will be restricted on King Street from Dillingham Boulevard and Liliha Street to Ward Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cars in violation are subject to tow.

There will be numerous marching bands, including the Royal Hawaiian Band, and city vehicles participating in the parade.

Today, American Savings Bank held a pep rally for the team at its North Beretania Street headquarters and treated the players and their families to food from L&L Hawaiian Barbeque and Zippy’s as well as arcade and outdoor lanai games.

Earlier, Central Pacific Bank welcomed the team to its main branch downtown last Friday to make a $10,000 donation on behalf of the CPB Foundation. The CPB Foundation first donated $5,000 to the team before the tournament began to help offset travel expenses and on Friday the foundation added another $5,000 to pay for a pitching machine and other equipment for the team.