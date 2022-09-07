Woman seriously injured in Ewa Beach assault

A 33-year-old woman was seriously injured after a suspect allegedly assaulted her in Ewa Beach Monday.
Honolulu police responded to the assault in the area of Fort Weaver Road and Papipi roads at about 12:20 p.m.
A police spokeswoman said the woman sustained a laceration to her arm after a suspect assaulted with an unspecified sharp instrument.
Emergency Medical Services personnel treated her and took her in serious condition to a hospital.
The police spokeswoman said the assault was not a random act.
There are no arrests as of this morning.
