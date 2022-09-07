Editorial | Off the News Off the News: A win against JUUL’s e-cigarettes Today Updated 6:32 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii will get nearly $7 million as its share in the $438.5 million settlement between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii will get nearly $7 million as its share in the $438.5 million settlement between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories. Hawaii’s monetary value might not be huge, but the win against the e-cigarette maker’s misleading marketing practices is. A two-year, multistate investigation found that JUUL used sales strategies that targeted teenagers, even though e-cigs are illegal for them to buy, while falsely understating the product’s nicotine content and addictiveness. The settlement requires JUUL to comply with strict terms severely limiting its e-cig marketing and sales practices. Let’s hope this will help bring down usage among teens in Hawaii, whose middle-schoolers have the highest vaping rate among U.S. states that track such data. Previous Story Editorial: Tap IRA incentives to cut energy costs