Hawaii Hilo’s Grace VerHage on Tuesday was named PacWest Women’s Soccer Player of the Week after scoring two goals in a victory over Cal State East Bay. Read more

VerHage, a graduate transfer from Otsego, Mich., scored in the 28th and 65th minutes in a 4-1 win over the Pioneers on Thursday.

VerHage played four seasons at Ferris State.