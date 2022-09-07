comscore Hawaii Grown Profile: Ben Scott blazes own path in college football journey away from home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Hawaii Grown Profile: Ben Scott blazes own path in college football journey away from home

  • By Noah Furtado Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Arizona State offensive lineman Ben Scott (66) set up for pass protection against Northern Arizona last Thursday in Tempe, Ariz.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Arizona State offensive lineman Ben Scott (66) set up for pass protection against Northern Arizona last Thursday in Tempe, Ariz.

Years before Saint Louis alum Ben Scott became an established Pac-12 starter at Arizona State, the offensive lineman had just one Division I scholarship offer ahead of a crucial big-man competition in May 2018: Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Sept. 6, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio – Sept. 7, 2022

Scroll Up