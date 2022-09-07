Hawaii Grown Profile: Ben Scott blazes own path in college football journey away from home
- By Noah Furtado Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:42 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona State offensive lineman Ben Scott (66) set up for pass protection against Northern Arizona last Thursday in Tempe, Ariz.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree