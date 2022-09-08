Hawaii Health Department reports three more monkeypox cases, state total at 28

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported three additional cases of monkeypox, bringing the total detected in the state since early June to 28.

DOH said it has identified three additional cases, all of which are Oahu residents.

The tally now includes 21 cases on Oahu, three on Hawaii island, two on Maui, and two on Kauai. The count includes three nonresidents.

DOH said it continues to conduct contact tracing and follow-up with all reported cases.

“As monkeypox cases continue to rise across the country and in Hawaii, DOH will continue to provide updated information to the public,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan in a news release. “It’s critically important to us that we continue to make vaccination available to communities disproportionately impacted by this outbreak — and the data released today will help all of us ensure that vaccine is being distributed equitably.”

In the U.S., total monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases have surpassed 21,500 as of today, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox — a two-dose series administered at least 28 days apart — is available statewide to eligible residents. More than 2,200 doses have been administered in Hawaii, so far, and appointments for second doses are encouraged.

Vaccination eligibility includes:

>> Those who have had close contact in the last 14 days with a person with known or suspected monkeypox infection;

>> Those who are gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals who have multiple or casual sex partners (e.g., such as through dating apps).

All vaccination sites are primarily offering intradermal vaccination, which is administered under the skin instead of into the muscle tissue, according to DOH. The federally approved technique allows for up to five doses to be given per vial.

DOH says this technique provides the same, high level of protection from monkeypox virus while allowing more people in Hawaii to be protected.

Appointments for the Jynneos vaccines can be scheduled via DOH at 808-586-4462 or at health.hawaii.gov/docd/mpxvax.

Other providers of the Jynneos vaccines include:

Oahu

>> Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center on Oahu (Waianae and Kapolei) 808-427-0442

>> Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center (Honolulu) 808-521-2437

>> Kaiser Permanente on Oahu (Mapunapuna) 808-432-2000, prompt 1

Maui

>> Malama I Ke Ola on Maui 808-871-7772

Kauai

>> Malama Pono Health Services 808-246-9577

Hawaii island

>> Hamakua-Kohala Health (Hawaii island) 808-930-2751

DOH also said beginning today, it will primarily report new cases online at health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease_listing/monkeypox/ and that cases will continue to be reported as new information is received. Vaccination updates will also be provided online on Wednesdays.