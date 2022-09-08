Kapiolani Boulevard westbound lanes closed after collision knocks tree into truck

Westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard are closed from Mahukona Street after a motor vehicle collision knocked a large tree into the cab of a semi-truck.
The accident occurred at the corner of Kaheka Street and Kapiolani, near a First Hawaiian Bank branch.
Honolulu fire, police and ambulance crews were responding to the 4:52 p.m. call reporting the collision.
At about 5 p.m., Honolulu police said that motorist should avoid the area, use alternate route and expect delays.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.
