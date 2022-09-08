comscore Column: On vacation rentals, let condominium associations decide | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: On vacation rentals, let condominium associations decide

  • By Robert Speers
  • Today
  • Updated 5:56 p.m.
  • Robert Speers is vice president of a large condominium association in Honolulu.

    Robert Speers is vice president of a large condominium association in Honolulu.

The City Council is attempting to resolve the contentious issue of vacation rentals by enacting a one-size-fits-all solution. Act 41 (now Ordinance 22-7) raises the current 30-day minimum for vacation rentals to 90 days. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Time to fight harder for women’s rights

Scroll Up