Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Direct-deposit receipts of Hawaii’s one-time, pandemic-related tax refund will begin Monday, with most issued by Sept. 21, Gov. David Ige said, fulfilling the promise of Act 115, enacted by the Legislature during the last session. Read more

Direct-deposit receipts of Hawaii’s one-time, pandemic-related tax refund will begin Monday, with most issued by Sept. 21, Gov. David Ige said, fulfilling the promise of Act 115, enacted by the Legislature during the last session. The 300,000 or more tax-return filers who will receive a rebate check in the mail may have to wait until the end of September, October or even later, however, because the state has a low supply of blank checks.

The refunds are no doubt highly anticipated by Hawaii’s workers, who’ve endured soaring prices throughout the year, particularly for gas and energy.