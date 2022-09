Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that Lois N. Ahana has joined the firm in its Diamond Head-Kahala office as an independent agent. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker, Ahana served as a certified nurse aide at Anne Pearl Care Home.

Blue Planet Foundation has hired Tabatha Knudson as the nonprofit’s mobility and equity coordinator. Knudson graduated from the University of Hawaii at Manoa with a bachelor’s degree in natural resources and environmental management. In 2019 she was recognized by REI as one of six youth climate leaders nationally.

