Hawaii private-school fair returns to in-person format

An annual education fair where families can learn about more than 50 of Hawaii’s private schools returns Saturday to an in-person format for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Admission is free to the Hawai‘i Association of Independent Schools Education Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, room 316ABC.

Attendees can meet admissions teams from schools that range from preschool through high school, learn about entry requirements, attend breakout sessions, and participate in keiki activities and hands-on learning experiences.

The list of participating schools can be found on the association’s website.