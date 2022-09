Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If the University of Hawaii spends $30 million to expand its football field capacity, and it has no appropriation from the Legislature, which campuses or academic programs will be cut to pay for it (“University of Hawaii regents OK $30M plan to add more seats for campus football field,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 19)?

If, after spending the money, and attendance at the games averages 1,500 instead of the needed 15,000, what will happen? Even the most devoted fan will be hard-pressed to attend games when 30-point losses are the norm. Perhaps the UH Board of Regents should rethink this.

Gary Fuller

Kailua

Reduce electricity use as HECO burns more oil

Hawaiian Electric says that because the AES coal-fired power plant has shut down, more oil must be burned instead. And because the price of oil went up, the average electric bill will increase by $9 per month, not $2 as previously expected.

Here are a few ideas for reducing your electricity consumption:

>> Use efficient light bulbs and only turn them on at night.

>> Unplug anything that has a clock or little red light (e.g., microwave and cable box) when not in use.

>> Turn off your water heater. I have found that being on two to three hours per day is enough to heat the whole tank, which is enough hot water for the whole day.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

Expensive to maintain clean energy systems

John Tamashiro’s and Earl Arakaki’s recent letters on Hawaii’s rush to renewable energy are noteworthy and concerning (“Governor needs to declare emergency,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 5; “Energy independence lost as coal plant closes,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 6).

Both letters are worth reading again. Hawaii is fortunate to have a climate that is less susceptible to the seasonal variations on the mainland. Even so, fossil fuel and coal are reliable sources of energy not dependent on sun or wind. We already know that we will see rising energy costs and we haven’t yet fully assessed what will be the true grid maintenance costs of solar panels, batteries and windmills.

Regarding the latter, an October 2021 Newsweek article said, “The wind turbine failures behind Europe’s energy crisis are a warning for America.” In Texas, retiring worn-out wind turbines will cost billions. Add the rush to electrify more vehicles — putting additional strain on the grid without more reliable power generation sources — and we may see blackouts and rising electricity prices in the near future.

Even Elon Musk said that we should continue with fossil-fuel alternatives while letting technology and the market — not big government — transition to our green future.

Joel Tanaka

Aiea

Hawaii is expensive, but workers’ pay is low

Earl Arakaki laments the closing of the AES coal plant and the resulting increase in electricity costs (“Energy independence lost as coal plant closes,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 6). He also lists the many rising taxes and expenses we all face daily.

His argument is clear, but would have been even stronger had he also mentioned the ridiculously low salaries that most workers receive statewide.

Hawaii is hardly inexpensive, but it is “cheap.”

Thomas Luna

McCully

‘Alternative facts’ both funny and frightening

Here is a sample of what our leaders are thinking and saying:

>> Newly fertilized fetuses and embryos are “children” and “persons” under the 14th Amendment, with equal protection rights.

>> AR-15s are weapons that people of any age or background have the right to keep and bear.

>> An approved search warrant based upon probable cause is a “witch hunt.”

>> The FBI is the “Gestapo.”

>> Defund the FBI.

>> Student loan forgiveness is unfair to people who didn’t go to college and get nothing.

>> The California wildfires were caused by “Jewish space lasers.”

>> John F. Kennedy Jr. is still alive.

>> Democrats are pedophile child traffickers.

>> If Donald J. Trump is prosecuted there will be “riots in the streets.”

>> The Jan. 6 rioters who invaded the U.S. Capitol were “patriots.”

Where do we go from here? These statements of “alternative facts” are as funny as they are frightening.

Nancy Grekin

Makiki Heights

Biden left unmentioned in Red Hill fuel debacle

The Red Hill debacle has been an unmitigated disaster brought to the people of Hawaii by no less than the U.S. Navy. There has been unrelenting ranting and raving by people directly affected, as well as by governmental and political newsmakers.

There is no question that the Navy has demonstrated an unconscionable lack of urgency, responsibility and competence in dealing with the fuel leak problem. I may have missed it, but why has President Joe Biden not been mentioned in all the news about Red Hill? Somehow the buck never seems to get to our commander in chief. The ultimate responsibility for this fiasco rests with Biden.

Gerald Ching

Waialae Iki

To protect homes, allow seawalls to be repaired

Aloha. I have an idea to help folks with homes built very close to the sea (“Shoreline setbacks,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 6). After all, there are many of them here.

Take the Waimanalo spread connected to Barack Obama: The builder was able to rebuild a seawall. Why not let others do the same? Seawalls cannot be repaired or rebuilt, pending edicts from our government decisionmakers.

A simple solution that can be done now? Let us repair. No one knows what “climate change” will do in the future. We do know what we can do right now.

Faith Burns

Hawaii Kai

