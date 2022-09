Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Airlines on Oct. 1 officially will end its employee COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

It’s noteworthy that this coincides with distribution of the newest edition of the vaccine — the booster that is designed to target much more precisely the omicron variant of the virus that continues to dominate in the case counts.

The 4% of Hawaiian Air employees who opted against the vaccine are happy to hear it, no doubt, but they also should at least reconsider their stance, with a more effective shot now available.