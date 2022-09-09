Hawaii’s Plantation Village marks 30 years

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Plantation Village is celebrating its 30th anniversary Saturday with free admission so that guests can enjoy things like cultural demonstrations, festival foods, games, live music and dancing. Read more

Festivities will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and parking will be available at the Plantation Village parking lot.

Robert Castro, who has been a docent at Plantation Village since 1998, said the village’s 30 years have successfully preserved the lifestyles and cultures of the plantation workers who came to Hawaii from throughout the world.

“That’s our mission,” Castro said. “And the founders, if that’s what they were attempting to do, we could tell them, ‘Hey, we succeeded, at least for 30 years.’”

The 3-acre outdoor museum was built by the Friends of Waipahu Cultural Garden Park and held its grand opening on Sept. 20, 1992. Its construction took about three years and cost $3 million, and it was designed by one of the nation’s top preservation architects at the time, Spencer Leineweber.

Many of Plantation Village’s furnishings and memorabilia were donated by descendants of plantation workers from the mid-1800s to mid-1900s.

“We want to tell the story of how each ethnic group adapted to plantation life, as well as what they adopted (from other groups),” Calvin Kawamoto told the Honolulu Star-Bulletin in 1992. Kawamoto was executive director of the Waipahu Cultural Garden Park at the time.

Attendance on Saturday is expected to range between 200 and 300 people, said Evelyn Ahlo, Plantation Village’s executive director. Guests can observe kalo pounding, various cultural dance performances on Plantation Village’s outdoor stage and food demonstrations by Waipahu High School’s culinary arts program, and browse cars from the Volkswagen car club.

Live performers are expected to play on the Puerto Rican house’s porch, and those who decide to participate in featured games like the malasada toss or the scavenger hunt will have the opportunity to win prizes, Ahlo said.

Andadogs (hot dogs surrounded by fried andagi batter), mochi, hamburgers, fried noodles and Sage Creamery ice cream will be available for purchase. Selfie­ stations also will be positioned throughout the village to give attendees the opportunity to commemorate and share their experience on social media, Ahlo said.

The event also will host a genealogy booth, where volunteer workers can trace your ancestors from a database of over 300,000 names.

“If they’re lucky, we can work back to see what ship they may have come (to Hawaii on),” Castro said.

Today, Plantation Village continues to see a reliable flow of tourists and Hawaii residents, he said. Some stop by to learn more about their ancestors, while others revisit the village for the first time since the field trip they took there in grade school.

Both Castro and Ahlo hope that people will visit Saturday to celebrate the milestone at Plantation Village as it continues to connect descendants of plantation workers to their roots.