Rearview Mirror: UH's Manoa campus once included a farm and dairy
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 10:57 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1941
Prilly Matador, right, was entered into the UH beauty contest in 1941 by the Agriculture Club.
UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII ARCHIVES / 1919
UH once had a farm and dozens of cattle on campus. This bull — known as King Mead of Riverside — stands on McCarthy Road, now the pedestrian mall at UH. Hawaii Hall is in the background.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1961
In 1962, McCarthy Road was transformed from a dirt road into a tree-lined pedestrian mall.
