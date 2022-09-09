comscore Rearview Mirror: UH’s Manoa campus once included a farm and dairy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: UH’s Manoa campus once included a farm and dairy

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1941 Prilly Matador, right, was entered into the UH beauty contest in 1941 by the Agriculture Club.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1941

    Prilly Matador, right, was entered into the UH beauty contest in 1941 by the Agriculture Club.

  • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII ARCHIVES / 1919 UH once had a farm and dozens of cattle on campus. This bull — known as King Mead of Riverside — stands on McCarthy Road, now the pedestrian mall at UH. Hawaii Hall is in the background.

    UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII ARCHIVES / 1919

    UH once had a farm and dozens of cattle on campus. This bull — known as King Mead of Riverside — stands on McCarthy Road, now the pedestrian mall at UH. Hawaii Hall is in the background.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1961 In 1962, McCarthy Road was transformed from a dirt road into a tree-lined pedestrian mall.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1961

    In 1962, McCarthy Road was transformed from a dirt road into a tree-lined pedestrian mall.

Four years ago I wrote about Dammit the Dalmatian, a dog who “attended” classes at University of Hawaii at Manoa. Max Urata told me the staff of the student newspaper, Ka Leo, gave Dammit his own column in 1954, and he even ran for student body president. He lost by a whisker, Urata said. Read more

Previous Story
Pentagon speeds up timeline for defueling Red Hill by several months

Scroll Up