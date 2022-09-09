comscore Shoreline setback bill advances at Honolulu City Council | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Shoreline setback bill advances at Honolulu City Council

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JULY 30 Crumbling seawalls and black tarps are seen at beachfront properties near 59-175-C Ke Nui Road on the North Shore.

    Crumbling seawalls and black tarps are seen at beachfront properties near 59-175-C Ke Nui Road on the North Shore.

As a measure that would increase the shoreline setback for structures and development advances through the City Council, a building industry professional is raising questions about other mitigation efforts to account for sea level rise. Read more

