Carissa Moore comes up short in battle of legends at WSL Final

Stephanie Gilmore has referred to good friend and Hawaii legend Carissa Moore as “the real world champ” all season.

She might have to rethink that after her epic performance yesterday.

Australia’s Gilmore swept Moore in both of the finals heats of the World Surf League Finals at Lower Trestles in California.

It was Gilmore’s record eighth world title, breaking a tie with compatriot Layne Beachley. Moore was bidding for her sixth crown and got a bye into the final for collecting enough points to earn the title before the format changed this season.

All it bought her this year was a meeting with a red-hot Gilmore.

Gilmore started the first finals heat with a bang, picking up an 8.33 on her first wave to Moore’s 5.00. Gilmore added a 6.67 on her third wave and won the heat 15.00-10.90. The wind shifted a little bit for the second heat of the best-of-three, and Moore struggled to a 5.17, 0.67 and 1.77 on her first three waves. After Gilmore caught an 8.00 on her third wave, the Hawaii surfer made a last stand with a 6.80, but the Aussie responded with a 7.23 to win it, 15.23 to 11.97.

Gilmore beat Brisa Hennessy, Tatiana Weston-Webb and Johanne Defay just for the right to meet Moore, who beat Gilmore 15 times in 29 meetings this season, in the highly anticipated title match. That’s five heats in a single day, all of them victories.

Filipe Toledo swept Italo Ferreira in a battle of Brazilians for the men’s championship. It is Toledo’s first world title.