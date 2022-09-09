Rainbow Wahine soccer holds off Portland State

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Rainbow Wahine soccer team concluded nonconference play with a 2-1 win over Portland State on Thursday in Hillsboro, Ore.

Amber Gilbert and Krista Peterson netted goals for the Rainbow Wahine (3-2), scoring just 24 seconds apart in the 14th minute. The Vikings (1-4-2) got one of the goals back early in the second half on a penalty kick by Abi Hoffman. But goalkeeper Sophie Augustin kept Portland State out of the net the rest of the way, logging a career-high 10 saves.

Hawaii will open conference play on Sept. 16 against UC Davis at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Graneld powers Hawaii Hilo to victory

Filippa Graneld scored a pair of goals, leading the Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team to a 3-1 win over San Francisco State on Thursday in San Francisco.

Both of Graneld’s goals came in the first half for the Vulcans (2-0). Her first came in the 15th minute off a Jacelyn Cambra pass from 80 feet out, while the second came in the 18th when Graneld picked off a clear attempt and launched a rocket from 93 feet away.

Hilo added another late in the match, when Nanea Wall scored off a pass from Daelenn Tokunaga in the 73rd minute. San Francisco State (0-3) got on the board in the 83rd minute, when AJ Tanner scored to avoid the shutout.

>> The Hawaii Pacific women’s soccer team fell 5-2 against Westminster (Utah) in Nampa, Idaho, on Thursday. The Sharks (0-3-1) fell behind 2-0 in the first 23 minutes before Justice Valdez got them on the board just before halftime. The Griffins (2-1-2) added three more in the first ten minutes of the second half. In the 74th minute, forward Caylie Uyema netted the match’s final goal.

>> The Chaminade men’s soccer team lost to No. 14 West Texas A&M 4-0 in Nampa, Idaho, on Thursday. Kenny Brown scored two goals in the first half to lead the Buffaloes (2-0-2). Chaminade (0-2) played most of the match shorthanded after a red card in the 31st minute forced them to play a man down in the game’s final 100 minutes.