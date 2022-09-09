Hawaii Beat | Sports Rainbow Wahine soccer holds off Portland State By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Rainbow Wahine soccer team concluded nonconference play with a 2-1 win over Portland State on Thursday in Hillsboro, Ore. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Rainbow Wahine soccer team concluded nonconference play with a 2-1 win over Portland State on Thursday in Hillsboro, Ore. Amber Gilbert and Krista Peterson netted goals for the Rainbow Wahine (3-2), scoring just 24 seconds apart in the 14th minute. The Vikings (1-4-2) got one of the goals back early in the second half on a penalty kick by Abi Hoffman. But goalkeeper Sophie Augustin kept Portland State out of the net the rest of the way, logging a career-high 10 saves. Hawaii will open conference play on Sept. 16 against UC Davis at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Graneld powers Hawaii Hilo to victory Filippa Graneld scored a pair of goals, leading the Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team to a 3-1 win over San Francisco State on Thursday in San Francisco. Both of Graneld’s goals came in the first half for the Vulcans (2-0). Her first came in the 15th minute off a Jacelyn Cambra pass from 80 feet out, while the second came in the 18th when Graneld picked off a clear attempt and launched a rocket from 93 feet away. Hilo added another late in the match, when Nanea Wall scored off a pass from Daelenn Tokunaga in the 73rd minute. San Francisco State (0-3) got on the board in the 83rd minute, when AJ Tanner scored to avoid the shutout. >> The Hawaii Pacific women’s soccer team fell 5-2 against Westminster (Utah) in Nampa, Idaho, on Thursday. The Sharks (0-3-1) fell behind 2-0 in the first 23 minutes before Justice Valdez got them on the board just before halftime. The Griffins (2-1-2) added three more in the first ten minutes of the second half. In the 74th minute, forward Caylie Uyema netted the match’s final goal. >> The Chaminade men’s soccer team lost to No. 14 West Texas A&M 4-0 in Nampa, Idaho, on Thursday. Kenny Brown scored two goals in the first half to lead the Buffaloes (2-0-2). Chaminade (0-2) played most of the match shorthanded after a red card in the 31st minute forced them to play a man down in the game’s final 100 minutes. Previous Story Prep football preview: Talented No. 4 Campbell faces ailing No. 1 Kahuku Next Story Television and radio – Sept. 9, 2022