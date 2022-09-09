Hawaii football faces tough matchups as it travels to face No. 4 Michigan

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

HAWAII OFFENSE

WO—4 Jalen Walthall 6-1 170 Fr.

TE—7 Jordan Murray 6-5 240 Sr.

LT—75 Ilm Manning 6-4 295 Sr.

LG—66 Sergio Muasau 6-0 315 So.

C—61 Eliki Tanuvasa 6-2 300 Sr.

RG—71 Micah Vanterpool 6-6 315 Sr.

RT—77 Austin Hopp 6-6 310 Sr.

SB—3 James Phillips 5-9 160 Sr.

WO—9 Dior Scott 5-9 175 Sr.

QB—18 Joey Yellen 6-3 220 Jr.

RB—31 Dedrick Parson 5-8 205 Sr.

After not taking a snap as Kenny Pickett’s backup at Pittsburgh last season, quarterback Joey Yellen is set to make his second consecutive start. Yellen has been streaky this season, but there is optimism among coaches that UH’s offense is a better fit for Yellen than Pitt’s. UH’s hope is Yellen will regain the form of when he was a 63.6% passer as an Arizona State freshman and a 4-star prospect as a Mission Viejo High senior. Yellen has a strong arm, and the average depth of his targeted receiver is 9.4 yards. Jake Farrell, who has practiced as the No. 2 quarterback this week, threw three scoring passes in the spring game. Armani Edden, who has practiced as the scout quarterback, is on the trip. Brayden Schager, who started the opener and took 58 snaps last week, is medically cleared to play if needed. Co-captain Dedrick Parson and Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei split reps at running back against Western Kentucky. Parson is the most versatile, curling into the flats for screens. Bryant-Lelei is the downward runner, with 71% of his rushes between the guards. He averages 4.59 after-contact yards, and has induced eight missed tackles in 17 carries. “When I was younger, I’d always try to bounce it outside and make the highlight cuts,” Bryant-Lelei said. “My dad would always get down on me to ‘just run downhill.’” Freddie Bryant also taught his son how to read blocks and defenses. Bryant-Lelei has eagle-eye vision.

HAWAII DEFENSE

DE—7 Matalo Soli 6-4 230 Sr.

NT—55 Blessman Ta‘ala 6-2 305 Sr.

DT—90 John Tuitupou 6-4 300 Sr.

RE—42 Jonah Kahahawai-Welch 6-2 230 Sr.

LB—1 Penei Pavihi 6-3 245 Sr.

LB—17 Isaiah Tufaga 6-1 230 Sr.

CB—8 JoJo Forest 5-11 165 Jr.

NB—9 Malik Hausman 6-0 180 Sr.

FS—25 Matagi Thompson 6-2 195 Fr.

BS—47 Noa Kamana 6-0 195 Sr.

CB—23 Virdel Edwards II 6-2 210 Jr.

The Warriors alternated between a mostly four-man front against Vanderbilt to a three-lineman look against Western Kentucky. The keep-it-in-front tactic improved tackling angles and cut down over-the-top throws, as well as attracted more ball-swarming. Still, this year the Warriors have no sacks in 99 pass plays, and have hit quarterbacks only twice. Opposing starting QBs have frustrated the Warriors with quick releases (average of 2.7 seconds from snap to throw) and legwork (9.4 yards per keeper or scramble). The Warriors have created only one turnover — nickelback Malik Hausman’s pick — and relinquished TDs on 54.1% of full drives. Nose tackle Blessman Ta’ala has only two tackles, but is the Warriors’ most dominant defender with his gap-canceling moves. Ty Marsh, the No. 1 dimeback, has to sit out the first half after his targeting ejection last week. The season’s biggest surprise is safety-nickel Matagi Thompson. He signed with UH in February 2021 but was asked to delay enrolling until January. “I took that time as an opportunity to really get an extra year of training in, and get my body right for this season,” Thompson said. Through lifting and increased protein intake, he has gone from a 180-pound Punahou senior to 195-pound starting safety. His father, Afatia, is president of Tihati Productions, the state’s largest entertainment company, and a former UH running back. As a third-generation fire-knife performer, Matagi Thompson excels under the lights. “It’s always been pretty normal to me being an entertainer performing in front of a crowd,” he said.

HAWAII SPECIALISTS

PK/P—2 Matthew Shipley 6-1 180 Jr.

KO—46 Kyler Halvorsen 6-0 175 Fr.

LS—44 Solomon Landrum 5-11 215 Jr.

H—86 Ben Falck 6-6 230 Jr.

KR—22 Jalen Perdue 5-10 170 Sr.

PR—9 Dior Scott 5-9 175 Sr.

With two 40-yard field goals this season, Matthew Shipley has extended his streak to 13 in a row from up to 40 yards. He is averaging 39.5 yards on 10 punts, but only two have been returned, for minus-11 yards. The Warriors are seeking to improve their field position on kickoff returns. Excluding touchbacks, their average start to a drive following a kickoff return is their 21.

MICHIGAN OFFENSE

WR—8 Ronnie Bell 6-0 190 Gr.

SB—14 Roman Wilson 6-0 185 Jr.

LT—52 Karsen Barnhart 6-5 308 Sr.

LG—77 Trevor Keegan 6-6 305 Sr.

C—55 Olusegun Oluwatimi 6-3 307 Gr.

RG—65 Zak Zinter 6-6 315 Jr.

RT—53 Trente Jones 6-4 311 Sr.

TE—86 Luke Shoonmaker 6-6 250 Sr.

WR—6 Cornelius Johnson 6-3 208 Sr.

QB—9 J.J. McCarthy 6-3 196 So.

RB—2 Blake Corum 5-8 210 Jr.

Although Cade McNamara was efficient in the one-sided opener — 9-for-18 for 136 yards and a TD — head coach Jim Harbaugh is set to keep the QB competition alive with J.J. McCarthy starting against UH. “Right when I stepped in the door, I was always prepared to be the guy,” McCarthy told reporters of his first career start. “Snap one, game one, whatever it was. Now it’s just having that reassurance that I’m going to be in there snap one. It kind of clears all the worry and indecisiveness going into it, and it just builds more confidence.” McCarthy, who received 33 offers as a high school senior, is a dual threat benefiting from co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss’ tutoring. Before joining the Wolverines last year, Weiss was an assistant coach with the Baltimore Ravens, and was in many strategy sessions with All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson. McCarthy did not throw in spring training because of a labrum injury. But he earned a spot in the two-QB race. In a cameo against Colorado State, McCarthy was 4-for-4, including three screens. He used his speed (4.5 seconds in the 40) to dash for 50 yards on three keepers, including a 20-yard scoring run. The Wolverines can align in three- and four-receiver sets. Last week, 16 players were intended receivers. Saint Louis School grad Roman Wilson is the pitch-and-go who excels — and accelerates — on screens. The Wolverines still can play bully ball. They played six tight ends last week. Running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are grinders who each average 5.3 yards on first-down carries.

MICHIGAN DEFENSE

E—90 Mike Morris 6-6 292 Sr.

DT—94 Kris Jenkins 6-3 285 Jr.

NT—58 Mazi Smith 6-3 337 Sr.

E—32 Jaylen Harrell 6-4 246 Jr.

LB—25 Junior Colson 6-2 235 So.

LB—20 Kalel Mullings 6-2 232 Jr.

CB—5 DJ Turner 6-0 180 Sr.

FS—19 Rod Moore 6-0 185 So.

SS—6 R.J. Moten 6-0 223 Jr.

NB—0 Mike Sainristil 5-10 182 Sr.

CB—22 Gemon Green 6-2 186 Gr.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is employing a feast-of-burden approach. “I think it’s just a mentality that we want to have, that everybody gets a chance, and everybody eats,” Minter said. From the edge, the Wolverines unleash pressure from Jaylen Harrell, Mike Morris, Braiden McGregor and, even, Eyabi Anoma, a former 5-star prospect and Alabama commit. Anoma’s first career sack was the second of the game against Colorado State. In 2019 and 2020, Minter was the DB coach for the Baltimore Ravens, whose head coach John Harbaugh is the older brother of Jim Harbaugh. Minter’s schemes should have a familiar feel. Last year, he was DC for Vanderbilt, UH’s season-opening opponent. Minter is keeping many of predecessor Mike Macdonald’s multiple-attack schemes. The Wolverines used zone pressures to force CSU into 2-for-11 inadequacy on third down. A few years ago, Michigan’s 4-2 base featured a linebacker-safety hybrid known as viper. This time, the roaming position is a nickel-corner hybrid. Mike Sainristil, who caught 22 passes for 312 yards in 2021, is the hybrid defender. Up front, Kris Jenkins, whose same-named father played 10 NFL seasons, is disruptive as the 3-technique lineman.

MICHIGAN SPECIALISTS

PK/KO—13 Jake Moody 6-1 210 Gr.

P/H—91 Brad Robbins 6-1 205 Gr

LS—49 William Wagner 6-2 258 Sr.

KR—14 Roman Wilson 6-0 185 Jr.

PR—3 A.J. Henning 5-10 185 Jr.

After converting 23 of 25 field-goal attempts, Jake Moody won the 2021 Lou Groza Award as the nation’s best kicker. This year, he is hopeful his success will benefit others. Sponsors are donating $300 to the Mott Children’s Hospital for every field goal Moody makes this season. The fund is at $900 after Moody converted from 31, 26 and 34 yards in last week’s opener. Moody also is forceful on kickoffs, with seven of his eight launches resulting in touchbacks.