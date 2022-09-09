comscore Hawaii football faces tough matchups as it travels to face No. 4 Michigan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii football faces tough matchups as it travels to face No. 4 Michigan

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara was perfect against Colorado State.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara was perfect against Colorado State.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii quarterback Joey Yellen kept his starting job after last week’s loss.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii quarterback Joey Yellen kept his starting job after last week’s loss.

After not taking a snap as Kenny Pickett’s backup at Pittsburgh last season, quarterback Joey Yellen is set to make his second consecutive start. Read more

Previous Story
Prep football preview: Talented No. 4 Campbell faces ailing No. 1 Kahuku
Next Story
Television and radio – Sept. 9, 2022

Scroll Up