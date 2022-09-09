No. 1 Punahou sweeps No. 2 Kamehameha girls volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Middle Koen Makaula had nine kills, outside hitters Haumea Marumoto and Lulu Uluave had eight each, and middle Jodi Saelua added seven as No. 1 Punahou stymied No. 2 Kamehameha 25-22, 25-20, 25-19 on Thursday night.

Coming off a four-set win over No. 3 ‘Iolani on Tuesday, Punahou is now 2-0 in Interscholastic League of Honolulu play (13-2 overall).

Punahou’s serve was a key factor.

“We served tougher than we did against ‘Iolani. We also passed better, so we can run an effective offense. When we play disciplined volleyball, we do better,” Buffanblu coach Tita Ahuna said. “We try to make a little bit of adjustments throughout the match, and it paid off.”

Melie Vaioleti led a tenacious Buffanblu defense, the same one that ‘Iolani coach Kainoa Obrey said “digs everything.”

“Our coaches definitely get on us for that. No ball hits the ground,” Vaioleti said. “It’s definitely a team effort. It’s fun. We come into each game with a mindset that we want to win and take back what we lost last year. We have lots of room to work. We’re still growing on that connection as a new team.”

It is the nature of the ILH, where playing well enough to win sometimes doesn’t translate to success in the win column from night to night.

“When you play a good team, that’s the kind of volleyball you’re going to watch,” Ahuna said. “Super competitive. No one’s going to give up points. Every point, you have to earn. Lots of rallies. You have to earn your points. We’ve been practicing that, earning your points.”

Vaioleti also had one of Punahou’s four aces as Kamehameha struggled at times to execute clean serve-receive. Reese Teves, Kahealani Moriwaki and Grace Fiaseu also contributed aces.

“We had a tough time on our first touch, both on the serve-receive side and on our serving,” Kamehameha coach Chris Blake said. “When Punahou’s in system and based upon what we do, it’s going to be tough to compete like that. Hat’s off to Punahou. They had a great crowd, doing the right things and they definitely had more than us when it counted toward the end part of the match. We’ve got a lot of stuff we can see on tape and get better the next time we play them.”

Cali-Jo Shigemasa dished 21 assists, while versatile Rella Moon Binney tallied 16 assists and four kills for the well-balanced Buffanblu. Compared to their win on Tuesday over ‘Iolani, Thursday’s match had even more rallies, and longer ones that thrilled a raucous crowd of around 500.

Marley Roe had six kills, and Adrianna Arquette tallied six kills, two aces and one block to pace the Warriors. Charlize Ching added five kills and combined with Roe for 29 assists.

Kamehameha (15-3, 1-1) will host ‘Iolani on Saturday and Mid-Pacific on Tuesday before embarking on a trip to the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas.

Punahou will play at Mid-Pacific on Saturday and ‘Iolani on Tuesday before flying to the Durango tourney.

Kamehameha opened the match with an 11-7 lead, but Punahou’s balanced attack took a toll. A kill by Saelua gave the home team the lead for good at 17-16. A 15-5 run turned the early deficit into a 22-16 lead.

The second set was another early lead, 8-3, for the visiting Warriors. Punahou chipped away and took an 18-17 lead on an ace by Teves. A kill by Roe tied it at 18, but Punahou closed the set with a 7-2 run, including blocks by Makaula and Binney. Uluave’s cross-court kills from the left side helped Punahou take a 2-0 lead in the match.

By the third set, Punahou was in a groove, taking a 10-4 lead. Kamehameha pulled within 10-9 with the help of an ace by Arquette, and a net violation and hitting error by Punahou.

The Buffanblu then went on a 9-3 run to regain control.