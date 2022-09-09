comscore No. 1 Punahou sweeps No. 2 Kamehameha girls volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

No. 1 Punahou sweeps No. 2 Kamehameha girls volleyball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

Middle Koen Makaula had nine kills, outside hitters Haumea Marumoto and Lulu Uluave had eight each, and middle Jodi Saelua added seven as No. 1 Punahou stymied No. 2 Kamehameha 25-22, 25-20, 25-19 on Thursday night. Read more

