Check out company’s history on mainland

Everyone in Hawaii gets really excited whenever a new business comes here. I would just like to suggest that you check out a company’s history on the mainland before going to their Hawaii location, as you may not like what you find.

Carol Carpenter

Makiki

Long list of nominees for crosswalk honors

In reference to the article, “Rainbow crosswalk to honor LGBTQ+ community proposed for Waikiki” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 4): Congratulations to the person who made the nomination.

I would also like to nominate a crosswalk for heterosexuals if there are any such remaining. Oh, and also nominate, in no special order, the tattooed, nose-ringers, Protestants, Catholics, Buddhists, Muslims, handicapped, Koreans, Hawaiians, hapas, haoles, Blacks, Vietnamese, Japanese, World Champion Little Leaguers, Filipinos, eighth-grade graduates and, have I run out of my word allotment?

John Wollstein

Waikiki

For us or government, $1 trillion a lot of money

Since our current president and Congress are spending trillions of dollars like it is petty cash, let me provide an example of how much $1 trillion is.

If the federal government got an interest-free loan (which they don’t) for $1 trillion and agreed to pay it back by $1 million a day (which most of us think is a lot of money), how long do you think it would take to pay off the loan?

Answer: 2,758 years. And the U.S. now owes more than $30 trillion. Let’s face it, we can’t afford to pay the interest, much less the principal. Very sad!

Fred Van Osten

Lahaina

Shapiro’s column should be read by everyone

Please pass my deepest appreciation and respect to David Shapiro for his column (“Healing our national divide must start with group therapy,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Sept. 4).

Had I the power, I would make it easily accessible to every soul living in the United States today. From an old sailor, Bravo Zulu (well done)!

Jim Newman

Waianae

