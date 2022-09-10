House where owner’s body was found is sold

The Hawaii Loa Ridge home of Gary Ruby, whose body was found March 8 encased in concrete in a bathtub inside the home, sold Friday for $2.575 million after five weeks on the market.

Corcoran Pacific Properties listed the three- bedroom, three-bath house on Aug. 1 for $2.495 million, but sold it for $80,000 above the asking price. Zillow estimates the value of the house, which has sweeping views of the ocean, at a little over $2.5 million.

Real estate agent Heidi Bertucci, who sold the house at 357 Lelekepue Place, said the buyers are fully aware of what happened there. They are local residents who plan to make the house their primary home, she said.

“This has been a very positive outcome to a sad tragedy,” Bertucci said in a text message.

On March 7, police arrived at the home to do a welfare check on the 73-year-old Ruby and were met by Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and his then-boyfriend Scott Hannon. Police said Baron, a former Texas resident, had an intimate relationship with Ruby and had moved into his house.

Ruby’s body was not found until the next day, after Baron and Hannon had fled to California. Baron was found in Anaheim hiding on a Greyhound bus bound for Mexico. He was arrested and extradited to Honolulu, where he was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree identity theft and two counts of first-degree theft.

Hannon also was arrested but was later released without being charged.

Baron told Los Angeles police he strangled Ruby, slit his wrists to stage a suicide, then placed the body into the tub and poured bags of cement to hide it. To cover the stench of the decomposing body, he spread coffee grounds over the concrete.

Police said he also confessed to fraudulently acquiring Ruby’s $63,000 gold Audi and fraudulently claimed to have acquired his home.

Baron’s trial is set for Nov. 7.