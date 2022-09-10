GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. Michigan

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.
ANN ARBOR, MICH. >> The start of the football game between the University of Hawaii and fourth-ranked Michigan will be delayed because of lightning strikes within 10 miles of the Michigan Stadium.
A little more than 75 minutes ahead of the scheduled 8 p.m ET kickoff, the players were asked to leave the field and fans to seek shelter under the concourse. There were a few thousand fans in the 107,601-seat Big House when the lightning strikes were detected.
Under NCAA safety rules, a game must be delayed or paused for at least 30 after a lighting strike within a 10-mile radius of the playing field. The 30-minute clock resets after each ensuing strike.
The 0-2 Warriors are as much as 52.5-point underdogs against the Wolverines.
