GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICH. >> The start of the football game between the University of Hawaii and fourth-ranked Michigan will be delayed because of lightning strikes within 10 miles of the Michigan Stadium.

A little more than 75 minutes ahead of the scheduled 8 p.m ET kickoff, the players were asked to leave the field and fans to seek shelter under the concourse. There were a few thousand fans in the 107,601-seat Big House when the lightning strikes were detected.

Under NCAA safety rules, a game must be delayed or paused for at least 30 after a lighting strike within a 10-mile radius of the playing field. The 30-minute clock resets after each ensuing strike.

The 0-2 Warriors are as much as 52.5-point underdogs against the Wolverines.

