GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. Michigan

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:55 pm
  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM Rain pours into the Big House Saturday, Sept. 10, delaying the game between the University of Hawaii and Michigan.

    Rain pours into the Big House Saturday, Sept. 10, delaying the game between the University of Hawaii and Michigan.

  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM The start of the football game between the University of Hawaii and fourth-ranked Michigan is delayed because of lightning strikes within the area.

    The start of the football game between the University of Hawaii and fourth-ranked Michigan is delayed because of lightning strikes within the area.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang leads the Rainbow Warriors into “The Big House” to face No. 4-ranked Michigan today.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang leads the Rainbow Warriors into "The Big House" to face No. 4-ranked Michigan today.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

ANN ARBOR, MICH. >> The start of the football game between the University of Hawaii and fourth-ranked Michigan will be delayed because of lightning strikes within 10 miles of the Michigan Stadium.

A little more than 75 minutes ahead of the scheduled 8 p.m ET kickoff, the players were asked to leave the field and fans to seek shelter under the concourse. There were a few thousand fans in the 107,601-seat Big House when the lightning strikes were detected.

Under NCAA safety rules, a game must be delayed or paused for at least 30 after a lighting strike within a 10-mile radius of the playing field. The 30-minute clock resets after each ensuing strike.

The 0-2 Warriors are as much as 52.5-point underdogs against the Wolverines.

 

 

