Column: Fetal alcohol spectrum is life-altering

September is FASD Awareness Month worldwide. This might lead you to believe that the United States and the world recognize fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) as a disability requiring research, awareness, prevention and informed services. The truth though is that we are in denial about this invisible disability. Yet it’s 100% preventable!

FASD is a lifelong disability. Individuals prenatally exposed to alcohol experience various challenges in daily living and are often misunderstood and misdiagnosed. Education, interventions and family support are critical so that individuals with FASD can achieve their full potential and lead productive lives.

Tragically, the lack of funding and awareness translate into a lack of informed care, understanding and interest in a life-altering disability. We have to do better.

Existing efforts are hindered by fragmented federal, state, tribal and local policy approaches and insufficient resources. A few state and local communities have prevention programs and policies. However, FASD-informed intervention practices and services are limited in most systems of care. The absence of a national agenda means there is no unified approach at the federal, state, and local levels to advance FASD research, services, and prevention.

In Hawaii, FASD funding stopped in 2009 when federal funds were cut.

FASD hurts every sector of society. Of those affected, 94% have mental health issues; 95% cannot live independently; 80% have employment difficulties; 70% have trouble in school; 60% have trouble with the law; 50% of adults abuse drugs and alcohol; and 45% engage in sexual behaviors that run afoul of the law.

These alarming numbers contribute to homelessness and imprisonment. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that many service providers are unable to diagnose correctly when they encounter FASD.

The estimated average annual cost to Hawaii for FASD is over $876 million. Raising a child with FASD costs 30 times more than the cost of successful prevention efforts. It makes immense economic sense to address the problem proactively.

So why is Hawaii not investing in preventive measures?

As with so many of the problems plaguing our beautiful state, the answer becomes clear if we follow the money.

In 2021 the economic impact of the alcohol industry was $363.33 billion annually; and the industry is responsible for 1.65% of the U.S. economy based on total GDP.

The fetus isn’t safe from any exposure to alcohol, this includes wine, beer, or spirits at any time during pregnancy.

To the best of my knowledge, the U.S. alcohol industry does not show any sign of recognizing the suffering they are inflicting on the innocent. They contribute nothing to the prevention of FASD.

Worse, during the pandemic this industry stepped up its marketing campaigns to women of all ages with “Mommy juice,” “Rosé all day,” “Pink drinks,” “Skinny cocktails,” etc. Women are drinking more, and catching up to the consumption rates of men globally.

It is reported in the United States alone, there are roughly 261 alcohol- related deaths every day. Alcohol is the leading substance tied to homicides.

Deaths caused by alcoholic consumption is nine times greater than deaths from cancer and five times greater than deaths from heart disease and stroke.

It’s time the alcohol industry was held accountable for the lives they are impacting negatively. We cannot simply accept that 1 in 20 babies born in Hawaii and the USA will have lifelong brain damage from exposure to alcohol during pregnancy.

Our lawmakers must step up and enact alcohol policy that protects their constituents, not the industry that is more generous with its campaign contributions than with supporting efforts to curb the impacts of alcohol. We look to 2023 with hope that our elected officials are listening.

After all, who is more vulnerable than a fetus in utero?

Cleota G. Brown is president of the Hawaii Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders FASD Action Group.