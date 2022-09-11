Former employee says Department of Education hasn’t done enough to protect against threats
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:23 a.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Former Department of Education employee Lindsay Chambers, standing across the street from the DOE building, left her job following harassment and death threats. While Chambers agreed to be interviewed by name for this article, she declined to have her face photographed to maintain a measure of privacy because of the contentious nature of her case.