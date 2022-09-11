comscore Former employee says Department of Education hasn’t done enough to protect against threats | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former employee says Department of Education hasn’t done enough to protect against threats

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Former Department of Education employee Lindsay Chambers, standing across the street from the DOE building, left her job following harassment and death threats. While Chambers agreed to be interviewed by name for this article, she declined to have her face photographed to maintain a measure of privacy because of the contentious nature of her case.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Former Department of Education employee Lindsay Chambers, standing across the street from the DOE building, left her job following harassment and death threats. While Chambers agreed to be interviewed by name for this article, she declined to have her face photographed to maintain a measure of privacy because of the contentious nature of her case.

In an unusual case of a former top-level DOE employee talking publicly and at length about the inner workings of a massive department often criticized for being unresponsive, Chambers agreed to share her story in detail for the first time. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association’s Visitor Industry Charity Walk donations top $2 million

Scroll Up