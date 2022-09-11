Hurricane Iniki remembered by Kauai mayors 30 years after devastation
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:23 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Coco Palms Resort, photographed from Kuhio Highway on Thursday, never reopened after Hurricane Iniki destroyed it. The hotel was featured in Elvis Presley’s 1961 film “Blue Hawaii.”
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1992
Dr. Richard Guttler gave a “thumbs up” despite the damage to his Poipu home. Next to him was his daughter, Jenn. More than 2,000 houses on Kauai were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1992
Cars crushed by utility poles were a common sight in Lihue the morning after Iniki passed through Kauai.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sand bags are placed before a walkway on Wailua Beach with the decaying Coco Palms Resort in the background on Thursday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Former Kauai Mayor JoAnn Yukimura stood at the mouth of Nawiliwili Harbor on Thursday. Yukimura was in office when the Category 4 storm hit the island on Sept. 11, 1992. “When it seemed we had lost everything, we realized we had a lot — our lives, our loved ones, our neighbors and friends, and the will to rebuild better and stronger,” she said.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kapaa’s Kuhio Highway and Kauwila Street now. The Shido Building, which is now painted red and marked circa 1923, still stands and is visible in the background.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1992
Extensive damage from Hurricane Iniki is seen in Kapaa in the 1992 photo.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1992
On Sept. 11, 1992, Iniki made landfall on the south side of Kauai with winds blasting at 145 mph. The storm caused more than $7 billion in damage when adjusted for inflation, according to a 2014 University of Hawaii study.