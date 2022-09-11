comscore Hurricane Iniki remembered by Kauai mayors 30 years after devastation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hurricane Iniki remembered by Kauai mayors 30 years after devastation

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Coco Palms Resort, photographed from Kuhio Highway on Thursday, never reopened after Hurricane Iniki destroyed it. The hotel was featured in Elvis Presley’s 1961 film “Blue Hawaii.”

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1992 Dr. Richard Guttler gave a “thumbs up” despite the damage to his Poipu home. Next to him was his daughter, Jenn. More than 2,000 houses on Kauai were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1992 Cars crushed by utility poles were a common sight in Lihue the morning after Iniki passed through Kauai.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Sand bags are placed before a walkway on Wailua Beach with the decaying Coco Palms Resort in the background on Thursday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Former Kauai Mayor JoAnn Yukimura stood at the mouth of Nawiliwili Harbor on Thursday. Yukimura was in office when the Category 4 storm hit the island on Sept. 11, 1992. “When it seemed we had lost everything, we realized we had a lot — our lives, our loved ones, our neighbors and friends, and the will to rebuild better and stronger,” she said.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kapaa’s Kuhio Highway and Kauwila Street now. The Shido Building, which is now painted red and marked circa 1923, still stands and is visible in the background.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1992 Extensive damage from Hurricane Iniki is seen in Kapaa in the 1992 photo.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1992 On Sept. 11, 1992, Iniki made landfall on the south side of Kauai with winds blasting at 145 mph. The storm caused more than $7 billion in damage when adjusted for inflation, according to a 2014 University of Hawaii study.

Of the nearly 22,000 residents on the island at the time, almost all experienced some kind of damage to their property. More than 2,000 houses were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable. Some 4,000 others sustained serious damage. Read more

