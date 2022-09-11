University of Hawaii research compiles species that transmit rat lungworm
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:24 a.m.
COURTESY SHINJI SUGIURA
Platydemus manokwari, an introduced flatworm present in Hawaii, can act as a paratenic host of the rat lungworm parasite and has been implicated in causing rat lungworm disease in Okinawa.
