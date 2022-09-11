comscore University of Hawaii research compiles species that transmit rat lungworm | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii research compiles species that transmit rat lungworm

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • COURTESY SHINJI SUGIURA Platydemus manokwari, an introduced flatworm present in Hawaii, can act as a paratenic host of the rat lungworm parasite and has been implicated in causing rat lungworm disease in Okinawa.

    Platydemus manokwari, an introduced flatworm present in Hawaii, can act as a paratenic host of the rat lungworm parasite and has been implicated in causing rat lungworm disease in Okinawa.

While many associate the spread of rat lungworm disease with rodents, slugs and snails, new research from the University of Hawaii at Manoa offers an extensive list of other creatures that may transmit the parasite that causes the illness. Read more

