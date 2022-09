Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Motorists, bikers and pedestrians on Pensacola Street should be noticing street improvements between South King Street and Wilder Avenue. Read more

Motorists, bikers and pedestrians on Pensacola Street should be noticing street improvements between South King Street and Wilder Avenue.

Damaged traffic delineators along the protected bike lane were removed and replaced on Saturday, thanks to volunteers from the American Public Works Association-Hawaii chapter, working with the city’s Malama O Ka ‘Aina community volunteer program.

Regular maintenance of the delineators along the two-way bike lane is essential for safety. Now it’s up to motorists and others around the lane to be more mindful, so as not to damage the delineators — nor bicyclists, of course.