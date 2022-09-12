comscore Editorial: Take strong steps to fix DPP’s woes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Take strong steps to fix DPP’s woes

  • Today

Rarely has there been a single city agency with as much of the administration’s agenda riding on it than the Department of Planning and Permitting. And that makes the resignation of its director a particular burden now weighing on Mayor Rick Blangiardi — and on the public. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Fetal alcohol spectrum is life-altering

Scroll Up