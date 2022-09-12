comscore City might add dual-gender history to Waikiki monument | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City might add dual-gender history to Waikiki monument

  By Allison Schaefers
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, part of “The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu” exhibit at the Bishop Museum Castle Memorial Hall.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, an exhibit detail about the history of the Healer Stones of Kapaemahu at the Castle Memorial Hall of Bishop Museum. The Healer Stones monument is in Waikiki.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, at the Kapaemahu monument in Waikiki are filmmakers Joe Wilson, left, Dean Hamer and Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu.

In the 1960s when a Waikiki bowling alley was demolished to create more beach, four large boulders were unearthed at the site near where they had been erected to honor four Tahitian healers. Read more

