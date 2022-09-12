comscore Vital statistics – Sept. 2 to 8, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Vital Statistics

Vital statistics – Sept. 2 to 8, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. Read more

Previous Story
Hurricane Iniki remembered by Kauai mayors 30 years after devastation
Next Story
Donations to University of Hawaii rise 65% to record $165 million

Scroll Up