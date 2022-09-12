Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital statistics – Sept. 2 to 8, 2022 Today Updated 12:22 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Sept. 2 to 8 >> Noah Dickerson Adams and Candace Cecilia Lazarou >> Phenix Djehutymes Maat Amaru and MiEsha Shantaná Bell >> Cristian Noe Aparicio-Trejo and Angel David Hernandez Mejia >> Angelic Alyce Aristo and Rudy Anthony Garcia >> Ryan Matthew Berry and Meaghan Elizabeth Hayes >> Kelly Grace Bongolan and Talia Rachel Schwartz >> Alexandra Nicole Calderon and Daniel Matthew Flores >> Robert Murphy Campbell and Paula Irene Castellanos Hincapie >> Nacha Yalice Canales Torres and Daniel Nieves >> Ana Cervantes and Claudio Andres Escobar Lopez >> Alan Edward Corey and Phuong Kim Do >> Maya Cheri Evans and Danté Jaleal Williams >> Jessica Rae Fields and John Paul Diaz >> Katie Julie Finlinson and Christopher Lee Jones >> Caleb Anthony Flaville and Abygail Klaber >> Shane Carlos Giraldo and Rachel Renee Shelden >> Jasmine Celine Gomez and Javier Andres Delgado >> Robbie Alan Goodban and Jennifer Lynn Braley >> Jeffery John Gregg and Jovan Ihilani Kawai-Fa Kailikea-Foster >> Brian Patrick Harris and Ariana Nicole Annunziato >> Thomas George Hodgkins and Maiga Sue Macke >> Garrison Stephan Linch Holmberg and Carissa Jade Stover >> Felicia Ann Hoskins and Reesha Alexander >> Patrick Pattiya Kalampanantana and Cara Newbury >> Chafik Kassis and Katrina Josephine Napolitano >> Chalina-Ann Kwai Lin Kahoku‘olinookeaumoe Keola and Micah Peter Canite >> Kenneth Satoru Kunisaki and Annette Ha-Yeon Kim >> Jeffrey Gene Lam and Shaun Edward Agle >> Edward Clay Littlejohn and Kara Sue Seidner >> Herman John Mercado Llorca and Amanda Cristal Alejandro >> Bryson Konala Sodetani Luke and Julia Marie Wong >> Kepoikai Manaiakalani Lyons and Garee-Lynn Kealaheleonoelani Wailehua >> April-Joy Baldado McCann and Noelito Gama Suga Jr. >> Tyler Paul Mefford and Titirat Nonpala >> Dudley Germain Monfort and Vivian Ling Wei Wang >> Wenqi Mou and Ziyi Yang >> William Steven Nelson and Molly Keagan Moran >> Alonso Alejandro Nevarez and Alexia Diaz Sanchez >> Tara La‘Hela Allianic Ogilvie and Micah Kekoali‘i Hatchie >> A.J. Keali‘imaikalani Paresa and Alexis Nicolle Mariko Ishihara >> Daniele Parini and Maria Daniela Melograna >> Cherokee Caprice Summer Perkins and Amanda Louise Viney >> Thomas Pieper and Brigitte Christine Schaenzler >> Dilis Delacaridad Remedios and Tomas Carrillo Vega >> Nurney Harold Richman III and Guiyan Jiang >> Joshua James Riggins and Stacey Marie Norris >> Gage Michael Ritter and Aki Sato >> Pololu Kenneth Silva and Samantha Rose Hilborn >> Vuong Quoc Truong and Vicky Thanh Mai >> Geryl Keilar Vinoya and Kamalei Aloha Simon >> Yiming Wan and Siyan Zhu >> Havanah Marie Wettlin and Jonathan Rodger Hilde >> Matthew Wong and Maygan Roneleria Udani Navarrete >> Canhuang Zhang and Lauren Suzanne Le Rong Kemelenohea Oakland BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, Sept. 2 to 8 >> Kingston Isaiah Kalamakuokeli‘inohomoku Baptista >> Kyra Jenelle Ventura Bautista >> Vita Theresa-Gene Brost >> Santiago Andrés Godoy Brown >> Remedy Anela Ku‘uipo Mahealani Chang Wo >> Vivienne Rae Gonzalez >> Emily Hayda >> Gestlyn-Lisa Ku‘upilialohamaikalani Ishii >> Paxhten Daniel Maka‘alakeali‘i Yasuo Kekawa >> Zayden Kahiau Christopher Toro Lagpacan >> Alondra Keilani Lopez >> Liam Aiden Mendieta Morales >> Lea Hatsue Yan Ting Mok >> Bronxx Casino Kuka‘ilimoku William Momoa Caspino >> Sheridan Kristof Muenzer >> Nuvia Didil Márquez >> Jana Camille Macadangdang Nicolas >> Phoebea Welokealohaika‘onohi Pulu-Masaniai >> Shiloh Rain Rodgers >> Matthew Ikaika Roth >> Anthony Vitale Savea >> Sofie Helen Stemmler >> Natalia Jade Sagucio Tadeo >> Sera Aria Teruya >> Genevieve Anne Tomasello >> Diana Conway Viriato >> Avery Airi Yamamoto >> Kolton Kazuhiro Yamamoto Previous Story Hurricane Iniki remembered by Kauai mayors 30 years after devastation Next Story Donations to University of Hawaii rise 65% to record $165 million