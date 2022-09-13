DLNR unable to confirm reports of ‘big cat’ on Hawaii island

State employees haven’t been able to confirm reports of a “big cat” located in the Holualoa area on Hawaii island, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources has reported.

The DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife has maintained bait stations and game cameras for three weeks in the area, where the suspected cat was photographed, but have so far only seen pigs and small cats.

Sightings from around the island are unlikely, the land department said, because of the distance and terrain the animal would have had to cover.