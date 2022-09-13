Column: Hawaii veterans need telehealth technology to stay healthy
- By Kelly Benton
-
Today
- Updated 7:04 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
Kelly Benton is the pastor for Kapaa Missionary Church; he had a 12-year career in the U.S. Army, based out of the 25th Infantry Division in Hawaii.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree