Energy storage for Oahu taking shape in Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Energy storage for Oahu taking shape in Kapolei

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Chris Quaranta, left, Plus Power director of engineering and construction, and Polly Shaw, the company’s head of policy and communications, gave a construction site tour Monday of a battery storage system being built in Kapolei to store electricity generated by solar farms elsewhere on the island.

    Chris Quaranta, left, Plus Power director of engineering and construction, and Polly Shaw, the company’s head of policy and communications, gave a construction site tour Monday of a battery storage system being built in Kapolei to store electricity generated by solar farms elsewhere on the island.

  • COURTESY KAPOLEI ENERGY STORAGE An aerial view of Plus Power’s 185-megawatt/ 565-megawatt-hour Kapolei Energy Storage Project on Oahu.

    An aerial view of Plus Power’s 185-megawatt/ 565-megawatt-hour Kapolei Energy Storage Project on Oahu.

A giant battery pack designed to give Oahu’s electrical grid added flexibility and stability is projected for completion in May after nearly a year of delay. Read more

