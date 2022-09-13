Big West honors for UH soccer duo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii goalkeeper Sophie Augustin and forward Amber Gilbert received Big West weekly awards on Monday for their performances in last Thursday’s win at Portland State.

Augustin made a career-high eight saves in UH’s 2-1 in over the Vikings and was named Big West Defensive Player of the Week. Her save total was the program’s highest since Alexis Mata made 10 stops on Oct. 31, 2019.

Gilbert was named Freshman of the Week after scoring a goal and assisting on another in the win. She scored her second goal of the season in the 15th minute, then fed Krista Peterson for another score 24 seconds later.

The Rainbow Wahine (3-2) open the Big West season on Thursday against UC Davis (3-2-2) at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.