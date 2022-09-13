comscore Big West honors for UH soccer duo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Big West honors for UH soccer duo

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

Hawaii goalkeeper Sophie Augustin and forward Amber Gilbert received Big West weekly awards on Monday for their performances in last Thursday’s win at Portland State. Read more

