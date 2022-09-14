Hawaii health officials report 1,343 new COVID-19 infections, 10 coronavirus-related deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 1,343 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, a slight increase from the last weekly count and bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 342,072.

Health officials also reported 10 more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,665.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases fell 161, down from 190 reported on Sept. 7. The seven-day average data reflects counts from Sept. 3 to 9.

Overall, the daily average has been falling since the first of June. Health officials have said actual numbers are estimated to be at least five to six times higher since these figures do not include unreported home test kit results.

The Department of Health is now posting the number of cases per 100,000 in the state, which was reported at 11.4 today, also reflecting a downward trend.

The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, increased slightly to 6.7% compared with 6.4% reported the previous week.

By island, there were 929 new infections reported on Oahu in the past week, 158 on Hawaii island, 125 on Maui, 48 on Kauai, eight on Molokai, and one on Lanai. Another 74 infections were reported for out-of-state Hawaii residents.

Hospitalizations continued a steady decline, with 73 COVID patients reported in Hawaii hospitals today, and four in intensive care.

For the past week, the Healthcare Association of Hawaii reported a seven-day average of 83 COVID patients hospitalized per day, down from 100 the previous week, and an average of 13 new COVID admissions per day.