Hawaii’s hospital administrators, CEOs and public health officials have lamented the lack of health care workers. Who is at fault? They are.

For years, local hospitals have refused to hire new graduate nurses. In an article in The Honolulu Advertiser many years ago, administrators promised to have more new graduate nurse programs. Still, today there are very few openings.

My daughter has worked in the COVID-19 ward since the beginning, overworked, stressed and asked to do more. My other daughter, in insurance, has gotten regularly scheduled raises and bonuses plus extra small raises and bonuses for her hard work during the pandemic.

Nurses are asked to take on more patients than is safe, endangering them and patients.

Yet hospitals are willing to hire traveling nurses and pay them triple, giving them housing and a per diem.

This shortage is not new. The administrators and CEOs complain about a problem they, and no one else, caused.

Marilyn Corbett

Mililani

City must streamline building permit process

Regardless of the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting rules for building permits, nothing is getting done. What is the holdup?

All building plans are drafted, then sent to qualified architects for inspection and then receive a final official architect’s stamp. As the building goes up, an inspector checks at certain stages of the building process. Excuses like, “We don’t have enough people to work on these permits,” is no excuse when outside sources can easily be utilized.

I’m not speaking for the big guys with their big projects; I’m speaking up for the little guys with home additions and first-time homes. They are the ones put on the back burner. They should be the first consideration.

Nothing like this scenario should ever happen. Our economy needs desperately to have this problem resolved. It has been going on for decades, according to the mayor.

Give permits immediately after projects receive a legitimate architect’s stamp. Stop foot-dragging. Get the job done. No excuses.

Debrie Holley

Ewa Beach

Judicial system should be reviewed, reformed

Time and again, we see and read about legal actions by Donald Trump to continue his delay, delay, delay, deny, deny, deny legal strategy by his multitude of lawyers to stretch out whatever the case may be.

How will current cases already in our court system be affected if he becomes the Republican nominee for president? Must all cases be temporarily stopped or can they be continued?

Perhaps our judicial system needs a strong review to stop a single federal judge from dictating what the law is and what it’s not. The U.S. is not a dictatorship. Also, U.S. Supreme Court nominess should be held to their opinions when testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Us common folk are held to our words.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

Stronger laws to get more affordable homes

Please someone explain to me why our government allows nonresidents and foreign corporations to buy up housing and land in Hawaii?

No wonder we have a housing shortage and our leaders are hard-pressed to mitigate this. Come on!

Get some real laws on the books and enforce them. We need action and responsibility taken for this dismal housing shortage for residents we have on all islands.

Our lame, muddled Legislature is to blame.

Vote wisely. Call your legislators. Clue them in.

We don’t have to keep building, building, building. Just set some reasonable and fair parameters.

Mary J. Culvyhouse

Kaneohe

